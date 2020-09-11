Lynnwood Police Department announces death of retired K-9 Eli

A retired Lynnwood Police Department K9 died over the weekend. Eli, a German Shepard, served with the department for nine years before retiring this summer. He was 11 years old.

Nicknamed “The Dogfather,” Eli worked for nine years alongside his handler, Officer Jake Shorthill, sniffing out narcotics for the department’s K-9 unit. He retired at the beginning of July with plans to spend a long life of unlimited naps and steak dinners with the Shorthill family.

However, after developing an issue with his spine that caused him to become nearly paralyzed, the decision was made Sunday to put him to sleep, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

“He was just in too much pain,” she said.

Eli was a dedicated member of the department’s K-9 unit. According to the department’s Facebook page, Eli performed hundreds of successful tracks and located countless amounts of illegal narcotics during his career.

“His death is heartbreaking for Officer Shorthill and hard on the entire LPD family, but Eli will be remembered for his energy and spunk, which was still very much his defining characteristic even at age 11,” Small said.

–By Cody Sexton