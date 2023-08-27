Lynnwood Police Department collects 56 firearms during gun buyback event

The Lynnwood Police Department distributed almost $7,000 worth of gift cards in exchange for 56 unused guns collected during the department’s gun buyback event Saturday.

LPD spokesperson Maren McKay said that the department saw a mix of people show up to the event, including families and elderly community members.

In June, the Lynnwood City Council allocated $15,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to sponsor the event. The purpose was to promote gun safety and incentivize the responsible surrender of unused firearms.

When asked if the police department would host another program like this in the future McKay responded that “it’s too early to tell, but if we do we’ll definitely let people know.”

As another way to promote gun safety, the police department is offering free gun locks, which are available at its front office, 19231 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. People can pick those up while supplies last.