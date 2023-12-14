Lynnwood Police Department collects snacks, books during holiday drive

Volunteers from the Lynnwood Police Department spent Tuesday evening collecting donations of snacks and childrens’ books from community members at Lynnwood City Hall.
Donations, which continue to be accepted at the Lynnwood Police Department, 19231 44th Ave. W., will benefit the Foundation for Edmonds School District, Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County and other local assistance organizations.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.