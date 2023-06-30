Lynnwood Police Department deploys GPS-based pursuit technology – first in Snohomish County

The Lynnwood Police Department has started using a new GPS-based pursuit technology, StarChase.

This technology was acquired in April 2023 to address the countless vehicles that frequently flee from officers. According to the police department, officers are often restricted from pursuing because of the crime, circumstances or because a pursuit may create too much danger for the public. This technology gives officers a resource to avoid pursuing — while still affording them the ability to track and apprehend the suspect.

StarChase is a system currently mounted on numerous department patrol cars. Trained officers use the system to deploy an adhesive GPS device onto the back of a fleeing suspect vehicle. That device comes out of an air canister mounted on the front of the patrol car and attaches to the eluding vehicle. Once attached to the suspect’s vehicle, officers use real-time GPS technology to track the vehicle safely at a distance. The technology empowers officers with a tool that allows a controlled safe capture while keeping both the officers and the community safer, police said.

Since April 2023, StarChase has been used dozens of times on vehicles fleeing from officers and crime scenes. Officers have also used it to apprehend numerous suspects, and have recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property, as well as stolen vehicles.