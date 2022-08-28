Lynnwood Police Department getting ready to release new local police app

A new police app is currently in the works at the Lynnwood Police Department and should be released sometime in the near future, said Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson.

While an exact release date has not yet been decided, Nelson said the department has been working on the app for over the past year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and short staffing, the app creation has been “put on the back burner,” Nelson said.

“We’re hoping this app is going to be a one-stop shop for residents of Lynnwood,” Nelson said.

Media and press releases, links to resources, the Community Crime Map and Nextdoor will all have spots on the app for users to easily access. In addition, Nelson said the app will feature some more personalized touches, where residents can learn more about the police officers in their area.

“This will hopefully help residents feel more familiar with our police officers,” the police chief said.

The app is also expected to have the phone numbers of various city departments they can call with questions about things such as construction or clarification of different laws.

Nelson said he is excited to see the app go live and hopes it will help residents better navigate non-emergency interactions with the Lynnwood Police Department.

An announcement will be posted on the police department’s social media when the app goes live and a QR code will be created and posted around the city so Lynnwood residents can easily download and access the content.

— By Lauren Reichenbach