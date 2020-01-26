Lynnwood Police Department hires new spokesperson

The Lynnwood Police Department announced Friday that Joanna Small has been appointed the department’s new spokesperson.

According to a statement issued by the department, Chief Tom Davis said he hopes the new hire will improve outreach and communication efforts between the department and the community. He added that the decision to hire a media representative was based on feedback provided by community leaders. He also said he recognized the need of the department to enhance internal and external communications.

“I saw all the good work being accomplished by the men and women of this department and wanted to find a way to tell those stories in a thoughtful and professional manner to help enhance our relationship with the Lynnwood community,” Davis said.

An Emmy award-winning reporter, Small has been working in journalism for 15 years, most recently with KIRO 7 television.

“As a reporter here in Washington state I specifically covered the North Sound, working with police agencies from Snohomish County to the Canadian border,” Small said. “I’ve always loved Lynnwood and feel at home here. I’m excited to translate all the awesome work the police department is already doing into a medium everyone can watch and appreciate.”