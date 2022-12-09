Lynnwood Police Department hosting Holiday Drive Dec. 12 for kids in need

This holiday season, the Lynnwood Police Department is hosting a citywide Holiday Drive Monday, Dec. 12 for kids’ snacks and books in support of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network and Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.
All Lynnwood community members are encouraged to join the police department in this effort to spread holiday cheer. Officers are accepting donations of juice boxes or pouches, snack bars and any children’s books.
Two Santa teams will be driving around Lynnwood neighborhoods on the evening of Dec. 12 to pick up donations from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the Lynnwood Police Department front desk at any time during the day. See below for the full list of donation locations.
