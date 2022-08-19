Lynnwood Police Department joins county’s Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit

Nelson said the unit has two goals: to serve justice to those who have already committed crimes and to become a force that prevents future crimes from being committed.

“We don’t really have a set number [for our goals],” Nelson said. “I can’t really say, ‘We want to put 50 [criminals] in jail.’ Sure, we want to bring to justice those who have committed crimes. But if we can prevent 50 other crimes from happening, that’s harder to measure, but I’m hoping we can deter more criminals from wanting to be here and do harm to the community.”