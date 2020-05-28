Lynnwood Police Department outreach team receives $1,500 donation from Country Financial

The Lynnwood Police Department received a $1,500 donation Tuesday from Country Financial Insurance as part of the agency’s Operation Helping Heroes program.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities across the U.S. and add pressure to the nation’s hospitals, health care workers and first responders, Country Financial said it is working to provide funds for much-needed equipment, supplies and programs. Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, the company will donate $3 million to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.

The donation was presented to members of the Lynnwood Police Department’s Community Health and Safety Outreach Team, which conducts outreach to individuals who are often homeless and living with substance use disorders and/or mental health issues. Commander Sean Doty said the team’s goal is to understand the root of what is affecting a person and act as a co-response team that assertively engages law enforcement involved community members, assisting the person towards self-sustainability, based upon the individual’s unique circumstances and needs.

“Donations from community partners, like our friends at Country Financial, are used by our Outreach Team to assist those who need a little help on their way toward self-sustainability,” Doty said. “Everybody’s situation is unique but sometimes a hotel room, or a transportation voucher, can make a big difference in an individual’s road to recovery, or treatment.”

Most of the team’s time is spent developing community partnerships with social service agencies to provide a direct route to coordinated care for clients when the time comes. The team also relies on open communication that can assist clients in finding appropriate housing, accessing substance use and mental health services, obtaining state benefits and reduce the need for emergency services.

Donations assist the team by providing funding for emergency hotel stays, transportation vouchers, security deposits, rental assistance, car repairs, access to treatment and other needs.

Concerned community members can reach out about a person in need by sending an email to chssoutreach@lynnwoodwa.gov.

–Photo courtesy of Courtesy Financial Insurance