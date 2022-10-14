Lynnwood Police Department receives $1.25 million Department of Justice grant

The City of Lynnwood Police Department was one of the 180 agencies that received a portion of $139 million in grant funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP) Thursday. The awards provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“As law enforcement agencies across the nation continue to experience recruitment and retention challenges, we are proud to provide these resources to help alleviate those challenges confronting the profession,” said Acting Director Robert Chapman of the COPS Office.

CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers and deputies to enhance their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

The Lynnwood Police Department was awarded $1.25 million, which will allow them to hire 10 new officers.

Of the 180 agencies awarded grants Thursday, nearly half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 30 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 26 will focus on other areas of violence; and 28 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis. The complete list of awards can be found here.

Since its creation in 1994, COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers.

To learn more about CHP, cops.usdoj.gov/ chp-award. Additional information about the COPS Office is available at cops.usdoj.gov.