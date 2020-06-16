Lynnwood Police Department welcomes new K9 Chase

The Lynnwood Police Department welcomed its newest member Monday — K9 Chase.

When it was announced last month K9 Eli would be retiring after nine years, his handler — Officer Jake Shorthill — set out to find his replacement.

K9 Chase is a one-year-old German Shepherd that came from Blue Line K9 dog kennel in Rochester, Wash. The kennel is run by a retired Olympia K9 officer and his wife on their property.

Originally, Chase’s name was Rico, but the department already has a K9 with that name, so Shorthill turned to his family for help.

“My kids are fans of the show Paw Patrol and the police dog on there is Chase, so I thought that was a fitting name for him,” Shorthill said.

Before joining Shorthill on patrol, Chase will have to undergo 200 hours of training to become certified.

–By Cody Sexton