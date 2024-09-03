Lynnwood police hosted its first back-to-school Shop with a Cop

The Lynnwood Police Department hosted its first back-to-school Shop with a Cop at Alderwood Mall Tuesday morning with partnerships of Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds, Mukilteo and the Washington State Patrol, Alderwood Mall and Foundation for Edmonds School District.

The mall was opened from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. as about 20 middle schoolers from the Edmonds School District shopped for clothes, backpacks and school supplies at JCPenney and Macy’s.

JCPenney and Macy’s fully funded the event, and each student had about $200 to spend.

– Photos courtesy of Lynnwood Police Department.