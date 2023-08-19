Lynnwood police hosting gun buyback program Aug. 26

The Lynnwood Police Department will be holding a gun buyback program Saturday, Aug. 26 that is aimed at reducing gun violence in the community. By giving residents an opportunity to voluntarily relinquish ownership of unwanted firearms in exchange for prepaid gift cards, police hope to reduce the likelihood of accidental injuries and suicides by firearms.

Gift cards will be handed out as follows:

$25: Inoperable firearms/receivers

$100: Rifles/shotguns

$200: Handguns

$250: AR-15/AK-47/machine guns

To participate at the Aug. 26 buyback, your weapon must be unloaded — with the safety on — and in your trunk, truck bed or otherwise out of reach. Participants can submit as many as five eligible firearms. All firearms will be checked to see if they are stolen or have been used in any crimes. After that, they will be destroyed.

The program is being funded by $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, approved by the Lynnwood City Council June 20.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. or until all gift cards have been dispersed. Event staff will prioritize Lynnwood residents for the first two hours and then allow residents from Snohomish County to participate. It will be held at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. More information is on the City of Lynnwood website.