Lynnwood police increasing patrols following recent burglaries

Lynnwood police officers are increasing their patrols following a series of home burglaries that have impacted Lynnwood neighborhoods as well as nearby areas.

According to police, Lynnwood residents have been victimized six times by the same group of burglars since 2021. Since March, there have been an additional eight burglaries in King County, Mukilteo and Redmond — also believed to have been committed by the same group of suspects.

According to police, the suspects are performing surveillance prior to their burglaries, using trail systems and green belts behind homes and neighborhoods to reach their targets. Wearing dark clothing and masks, they strike on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 5-9 p.m. They usually enter through rear doors or second-story windows. Suspects are looking in master bedrooms and closets for jewelry, cash, purses and safes but leave behind firearms and electronics. Based on video evidence, detectives believe there are multiple male suspects with darker complexions.