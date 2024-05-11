Lynnwood police investigating after driver hits pedestrian pushing baby stroller.

Lynnwood police are investigating after a pedestrian pushing a baby in a stroller was hit Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in the 18300 block of 67th Avenue West.

Both the adult and the baby were in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center Thursday night, The Seattle Times reported.

According to Lynnwood police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on 67th Avenue West and approached a small rise in the road where the pedestrian — walking on the roadway in the same direction — was struck from behind. The driver cooperated with police, and neither drugs or alcohol were suspected in the collision. However, the driver was driving with a suspended license, police said.