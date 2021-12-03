Lynnwood police investigating after suspect hits patrol car and flees

The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating an officer-involved hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday night near Pick-n-Pull on Highway 99.

Police said they were pursuing a man on foot after he allegedly attempted to steal from Pick-n-Pull – located at 18306 Highway 99 – when he got into a white pickup truck and struck a police vehicle fleeing the scene. No one was reported injured.

According to police, one officer attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving. But the suspect reversed into the officer’s patrol car, then pulled forward onto the sidewalk and crossed multiple lanes of traffic before speeding off northbound on Highway 99.

A video captured by police at the scene shows the suspect ignoring officers’ verbal commands to pull over. Police said they did not pursue the vehicle due to newly implemented state laws and the fact that it goes against the department’s policy.

Police were able to identify the license plate and contact the registered owner, who said they lent the truck to a family member. Washington State Patrol reportedly found the truck abandoned in a ditch off State Route 9 in Marysville a short time later.

The investigation to identify the driver is ongoing. Police said he faces charges of criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer, hit and run, and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

–By Cody Sexton