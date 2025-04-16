Lynnwood police investigating report of attempted child abduction near College Place Elementary

Lynnwood police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction that occurred near College Place Elementary School in Lynnwood April 14.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joseph Dickinson confirmed a report that a College Place Elementary parent sent to the My Neighborhood News Network regarding the incident.

A man tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy on the western side of the trail that goes around Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course, between the two entrances on 73rd Ave West, at about 5 p.m.

The boy and the group he played with escaped safely and returned to their homes. When one of the children’s parents went outside, the man ran off.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-4-inch Hispanic male, about 40 years old, wearing a black puffy jacket. He was last seen on the corner of 202nd Street Southwest and 73rd Avenue West.

Dickinson said if you see a suspicious person matching that description, call 911.





