Lynnwood police investigating fatal car-vs.-pedestrian collision on 196th St SW

A 72-year-old woman died Sunday night after she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to Lynnwood police, the woman was crossing the street with another pedestrian — a 47-year-old woman — when they were both struck by a Toyota Camry, driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The surviving pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center after sustaining “serious” injuries, said Cmdr. Sean Doty. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

As a result, 196th Street Southwest was temporarily closed overnight between 48th Avenue West and 52nd Avenue West while police continued to investigate.