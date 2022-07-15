Lynnwood police investigating fatal drive-by shooting at Spruce Park

Updated with a statement from Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Lynnwood police detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting at Spruce Park Thursday night that killed two teens.

Police responded to the park, located at 16834 36th Ave. W., at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday in response to a call reporting that shots had been fired from a vehicle. Responding officers found two male victims, ages 15 and 16, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately transported to area hospitals where they later died from their injuries, police said.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses who were at the park during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Cause and manner of death,along with positive identification of the victims, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Detective Russ Sattarov at rsattarov@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5633.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Thursday’s incident was related to another shooting Wednesday night nearby that injured two juveniles.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said in a statement Friday afternoon that “the recent incidents of shootings in and near our city are cause for great concern and we take these events extremely seriously. My heart goes out to these young people’s families.

“We have definitely seen a concerning rise in gun violence in our local communities,” Frizzell continued. “I want to reassure community members that the Lynnwood Police Department is working hard to deploy our resources effectively and efficiently to serve our community’s needs. Additionally, we have had and will continue to have a working relationship with Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office as well as the Violent Offenders Task Force and other specialized units. Unfortunately there is not one root cause that is leading to the increase in violence we are seeing.

“In an effort to address staffing levels, the City Council and I have recently approved the hiring of five additional police officers and the LPD is diligently working to recruit and fill those vacancies.

“We are committed to ensuring that Lynnwood’s parks and our neighborhoods are a safe and welcoming place for all people to enjoy, and we are working hard to address these issues now and into the future,” the mayor said.