Lynnwood police investigating possible armed bank robbery

Posted: October 1, 2021 18
The suspect in the Friday robbery at Chase Bank claimed to have a gun before making off with an undisclosed amount of money. (Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department)

Lynnwood police are investigating a possible armed bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Lynnwood Police Department officers responded to Chase Bank in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest, where a man showed a bank teller a note that claimed he had a gun. An undisclosed amount of money was reported stolen, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

The male suspect was described by police as a approximately 55 or older with olive skin, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. The suspect also reportedly had a”low, raspy voice.”

Officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sattarov at 425-670-5633.

–By Cody Sexton

