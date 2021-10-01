Lynnwood police investigating possible armed bank robbery

Lynnwood police are investigating a possible armed bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Lynnwood Police Department officers responded to Chase Bank in the 3300 block of 184th Street Southwest, where a man showed a bank teller a note that claimed he had a gun. An undisclosed amount of money was reported stolen, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

The male suspect was described by police as a approximately 55 or older with olive skin, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. The suspect also reportedly had a”low, raspy voice.”

Officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sattarov at 425-670-5633.

–By Cody Sexton