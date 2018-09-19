Lynnwood Police investigating possible drive-by shooting near Olympic View Drive

Lynnwood Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting reported Wednesday night near the intersection of Olympic View Drive and Blue Ridge Drive.

The incident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Two occupants of a vehicle had been shot and were transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

One victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the arm. The second victim, an 18-year-old woman, was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.

“There is little suspect information at this time, but investigators believe the assailant(s) may have been known the victims,” Doty said. “This is a very active investigation, and details right now are limited.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Sergeant Doug Teachworth at 425-670-5616, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).