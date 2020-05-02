Lynnwood police investigating possible DUI after man drives through 7-Eleven

Lynnwood police are investigating a possible DUI-related hit-and-run collision after a man drove through the front of 7-Eleven Friday night and fled from the scene.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, a man drove into the front doors of the store — located in the 16800 block of Highway 99 — causing significant damage to the building.

Witnesses followed the man to the 17600 block of Highway 99.

A customer standing near at the store counter was almost struck by the vehicle. No one was reported injured, police said.

–By Cody Sexton