Lynnwood police investigating rollover collision on 194th St SW

Lynnwood police are investigating a collision that occurred Saturday morning near the Lynnwood Police Department and resulted in road closures.

At approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 4300 block of 194th Street Southwest, just south of the police department. Officers said the driver struck a vehicle parked on 194th Street, causing the vehicle to roll over.

According to police, the driver showed no signs of impairment and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Road closures were temporarily in effect on 194th Street Southwest while police investigated.