Lynnwood police investigating second shooting, unclear if related to earlier incident

The Lynnwood Police Department began investigating a shooting incident early Thursday morning.

It was immediately unclear if this shooting was related to a possible drive-by shooting reported Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Two were hospitalized in the first incident.

The second incident occurred after midnight near the intersection of 173rd Place West and 60th Avenue West. One man was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury to his back, according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.