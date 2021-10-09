Lynnwood police investigating serious-injury DUI collision

The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle DUI collision that left two men seriously injured Saturday.

At approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection at 188th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West after one vehicle struck another, causing the second vehicle to flip and leave the roadway. The victim — a 52-year-old Lynnwood man — was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the suspect — a 21-year-old Seattle man — was driving under the influence when he ran a red light and hit the victim’s vehicle. The suspect is also being treated for injuries at Harborview, but his injuries are less sever than the victim’s, Small said.

The causing driver is now facing possible charges for reckless driving, DUI and vehicular assault.