Lynnwood police investigating sexual assault at Scriber Lake Park

The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating a sexual assault after a woman reported she was attacked by an unknown man Friday night in Scriber Lake Park.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, a woman in her 40s told police she was attacked near the restrooms at Scriber Lake Park — located at 5601 198th Street Southwest. She said the man pushed her to the ground and jumped on top of her.

When the victim called out for help, a passerby heard and began to approach the scene, causing the suspect flee, said Cmdr. Sean Doty.

The victim reportedly sustained a minor injury to her face. According to Doty, the suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a baseball hat and dark clothing.

–By Cody Sexton