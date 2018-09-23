Lynnwood police investigating shooting incidents arrest two 16-year-old males

Lynnwood police said Sunday they arrested two 16-year-old males Saturday in connection with shootings incidents in Lynnwood earlier this week. The suspects were arrested from a residence located near the 17300 block of 52nd Avenue W., police said.

The shootings occurred Wednesday, Sept. 19 and early Thursday, Sept 20. Initially, police said the cases did not appear to be connected, but detectives have since developed information linking them.

As reported in our earlier story, while police conducted surveillance on the residence Friday night and into Saturday, detectives saw previously identified suspects arrive and enter the home with what appeared to be firearms. Numerous officers, with assistance from neighboring jurisdictions, surrounded the residence, and several people were detained. Due to the nature of the investigation, North Sound Metro SWAT responded to serve a search warrant, police said.

One 16-year-old male was booked at the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. These charges stem from the Sept. 19 shooting at Lynndale Park, when a 23-year-old man was grazed in the back by a bullet fired at him from a vehicle when he was out looking for his lost dog. Charges are also being referred to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding the second 16-year-old male for unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

A substantial amount of investigative work remains on both shooting incidents, but updates will be provided as available, police said.