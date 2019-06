The Lynnwood Police Department is inviting families to spend the afternoon with officers at the annual Cops and Kids event on Saturday, June 1.

Families are invited to meet local police officers and see an extensive display of police cars, motorcycles and specialty police vehicles.

See police vehicles and equipment up close, demonstrations from police K-9 units and free prizes and giveaways.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Terraces at Alderwood Mall.