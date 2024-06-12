Lynnwood police issue scam warning regarding fake calls

The Lynnwood Police Department released a statement Monday informing residents of a new telephone scam. Police say that residents are receiving calls from spoofed numbers that appear to be from the police department, claiming that the person has a warrant out for their arrest, then demand payment from their victims.
The department advises residents to be vigilant of these calls, adding that police will never call and demand money. They recommend that individuals hang up on scammers.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.