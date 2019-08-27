Lynnwood police K-9 help arrest suspect in identity theft

A Lynnwood K-9 team helped apprehend a man suspected of identity theft.

Lynnwood police officers responded to a local store Aug. 23 after the suspect — a Shoreline man in his early-20s — was reported to have used stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent transactions.

As reported via Twitter, Lynnwood police K-9 Officer Sam Zacharia and his dog Rico captured the suspect near the 19300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway after he attempted to evade police custody.

Deputy Chief jim Nelson said the suspect has been charged with one count of identity theft, but additional charges are pending and/or expected following investigation by detectives.

“Detectives are working on this case and any links to other area frauds by this suspect,” he said.

The suspect was also reported to have an outstanding misdemeanor-warrant for making false statements to a police officer.