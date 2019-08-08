Lynnwood police looking for suspect accused of assaulting woman outside Nordstrom

The Lynnwood Police Department is asking for witnesses to help locate a woman accused of assaulting a 70-year-old woman around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 in the Alderwood Mall parking lot

According to Commander Sean Doty, the victim said she was near her vehicle, parked on the north side of the Alderwood Mall Nordstrom, when she was approached by a white female in her 20s who hit her in the face.

The victim said she did not know the woman who hit her. It is unknown how many times the victim was hit or if there was a conversation leading up to the assault.

After the incident, the suspect was reported to have left the scene on foot. She was described as having dirty blond hair and wearing gray pants and a pink shirt. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for facial injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information about the suspect, is asked to call Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).