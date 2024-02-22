Lynnwood police make new arrest in burglary ring targeting Asian and Indian homeowners

A 23-year old Kent man is in custody after being arrested Feb. 20 for his connection to a statewide burglary ring “relentlessly” targeting Asian and Indian households.

The Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department, which made the arrest, announced this is the eighth suspect believed to be associated with the ring of Central and South American nationals.

Lynnwood police detectives stated that evidence points to the group surveilling victims at local Asian and Indian businesses to find victims. Police recommend that members of the community invest in audible alarms, camera systems and heavy safes that are secured to the floor to protect themselves and valuables. More arrests are expected in the near future.

The man arrested Monday, identified as Jimmy Villatoro Perdomo, has been charged with four counts of felony theft, two counts of felony burglary and two counts of gross misdemeanor theft. Following a court hearing Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set at $100,000.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis