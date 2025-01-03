Lynnwood police need help identifying man involved in vehicle collision Dec. 28

The Lynnwood Police Department needs help identifying a man involved in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision that occurred on Dec. 28, 2024, in the 17500 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

If you have any information about the identity of this person, contact Officer Curtis Kojima at ckojima@LynnwoodWA.gov or call the Lynnwood Police Department front desk at 425-670-5600.