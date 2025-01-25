Lynnwood police need help identifying suspect in storage unit theft

Lynnwood police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who stole music instruments, power tools and other electronics from a storage unit in Lynnwood Jan. 18.

The suspect was last seen at Bigfoot Music in Arlington at 4:35 p.m. on the same day trying to sell two used guitars. The owner of Bigfoot Music denied the sale, and the suspect walked away.

The suspect is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has a floral filigree-style sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was seen driving an early 2000s blue Honda Accord with no license plates.

If you have information about the suspect, contact Lynnwood police at 425-670-5600.