Lynnwood police need help identifying Swift bus stop shooting suspects

Lynnwood police are asking the public to help identify two male suspects who got into a confrontation with another male passenger at the Swift bus stop at 19900 block of Highway 99 on Friday, April 18 at 9:03 p.m. in Lynnwood.

They release a video on Facebook of the suspects before the shooting.

Both suspects were armed and flashed gang signs at the passenger. The suspects fired shots at the outside of the bus, but no one was injured.

Detectives are still attempting to identify and contact a bus passenger who sat across from the suspects just prior to the incident and a second passenger who was nearly struck by the rounds fired into the bus.