Lynnwood police now say shootings may be related; home on 52nd Avenue West surrounded

Lynnwood police said that it now appears that two shootings in the Meadowdale area earlier this week are related, and on Saturday police surrounded a home in the 17300 block of 52nd Avenue West that may be related to both incidents.

Police said that residents living in the neighborhood could expect a heavy police presence Saturday as police conducted an investigation of the home, and they urged people to avoid the area.

According to police, initial investigations into the two shootings — one on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and the other early Thursday, Sept 20 — indicated that the cases weren’t linked. On Friday, Lynnwood detectives developed suspect information that led them to the home on 52nd Avenue West. Detectives also developed information which appears to link the two shooting incidents, police said.

While conducting surveillance on the residence overnight and into Saturday, detectives saw suspects that they had previously identified arrive and enter the residence with what appeared to be firearms. Numerous officers responded from Lynnwood and other neighboring jurisdictions and the house was surrounded.

Officers were able to call out several people from the residence and some others attempted to flee and were detained. There were no known injuries, police said.

“Lynnwood detectives have a signed search warrant for the residence, which will be served by North Sound Metro SWAT,” Deputy Chief Jim Nelson said. “It is unclear at this time if the house still has anyone inside, but due to the nature of these investigations police are proceeding with an abundance of caution.”

The search warrant, interviews and follow up investigation will be ongoing throughout the night, Nelson said.