Lynnwood Police offers update to two unrelated shootings reported Wednesday night, Thursday morning

The Lynnwood Police Department provided an update Thursday to two shooting incidents that occurred within four hours of each other overnight. The two incidents do not appear to be related at this time.

The first incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting in the area of Olympic View Drive and Blue Ridge Drive. A man, 22, and woman, 18, were both shot. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The woman was in critical condition at the time, but her condition has since improved. A third 19-year-old woman in the back seat was not hurt.

By Thursday morning, investigators determined the gunfire likely happened in the parking lot of Lynndale Park, located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. According to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty, the victims were in the area to meet another group to make a drug purchase. Individuals in the second group opened fire on the first group.

There were at least two shooters, described as thin men between 18-25 years old. They were driving a silver car. Detectives are still actively investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-5632, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The second shooting incident was reported about four hours later, at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20. In this incident, a 23-year-old man told officers he and his sister were driving around and looking for a lost dog in the area of 172nd Place Southwest and 60th Avenue West, near the Meadowdale High School football fields. The man told officers he drove past a tan or brown car with four people inside. Someone from that car shot at the victim’s car unprovoked, he said.

The man sustained a minor injury, described as a grazing wound to his back which was not life-threatening. His sister was uninjured.

The duo returned home and called 911. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is also an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Koonce at 425-670-5623 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).