Lynnwood police officer honored for saving choking woman

Lynnwood Police Officer Christopher VanDomelen was recognized Tuesday for saving the life of a 78-year old woman in January.

Lynnwood Police Department and South County Fire were dispatched midday Jan. 2 when it was reported that an elderly woman was choking, conscious and had stopped breathing at Chick Fil-A. Others at the restaurant attempted perform the Heimlich maneuver, but were unsuccessful.

VanDomelen arrived on scene within five minutes of the initial call and took over. The reporting party told dispatchers the patient was unconscious at that point.

VanDomelen successfully used the Heimlich and cleared the obstruction. When fire crews arrived a minute later, the patient was conscious, alert and did not require transport to the hospital.

South County Fire awarded VanDomelen a Chief’s Coin in recognition of his efforts.