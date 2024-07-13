Lynnwood police on the hunt for armed fugitive

Lynnwood Police Department detectives are looking for information that will help them locate 35-year old Mychal Cushman. Cushman has been accused of participating in a regionwide crime spree that has impacted multiple jurisdictions in King and Snohomish County.

There are numerous felony warrants for Cushman’s arrest in King and Snohomish County, including multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a statement from police, Cushman was last seen June 18, when he allegedly eluded officers in a stolen vehicle before abandoning it in a residential backyard. Officers later located the abandoned stolen vehicle and a firearm and also discovered 12 additional stolen vehicles in the same backyard, located in the 20400 block of 53rd Avenue West in Lynnwood. Investigators learned that Cushman had abandoned the stolen truck, stole another nearby vehicle and fled.

Detectives believe Cushman is armed. Contact the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5628 or Crimestoppers with any information.