Lynnwood police recover more than 700 fentanyl-laced pills

A bag containing illegal narcotics was found Thursday night in a vehicle that had been impounded, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police said the bag with more than 700 M30 pills — which typically contain fentanyl — and was located in an SUV that had been impounded after the driver and a passenger were arrested in connection with multiple thefts. After obtaining a warrant, officers searched the vehicle and reported finding numerous stolen including clothes to electronics. A wallet reported stolen during a recent vehicle prowl was also recovered, police said.