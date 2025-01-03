Lynnwood police release footage of suspects in fatal shooting New Year’s Eve

The Lynnwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in the New Year’s Eve shooting near the 19700 block of 68th Ave West that killed one juvenile and injured another.

Police obtained video of the two younger males (unknown race) running northbound on 68th Avenue West and crossing 196th Street Southwest at approximately 8:18 p.m. Those living in the vicinity of 68th Avenue West are asked to check their security footage from Tuesday, Dec. 31 for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on this incident should call or email Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov. Submit tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Suspect one was described as wearing blue jeans, a black top, a white hat, an orange backpack and white shoes. Suspect two was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with printing on the back and front, a ski mask and white shoes.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 found a deceased juvenile male in the parking lot and another injured juvenile male nearby. The injured boy was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two suspects fled on foot and are still outstanding, Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said. “This is believed to be an isolated incident with no active threat to the public,” he said.