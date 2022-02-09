Lynnwood police release photos of suspects in Alderwood Mall fight; condition of victim improving

Lynnwood police have released photos of suspects believed to be involved in a fight in an Alderwood Mall parking garage Sunday night.

The incident, which occurred just before 7 p.m., left a 17-year-old Snohomish boy with serious injuries. The teen was originally listed in critical condition at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, but he now is alert and recovering, police spokeswoman Joanna Small said.

According to Small, a fight ensued after the victim and two family members were approached in the parking garage area by a group of four males and a female.