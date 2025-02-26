Lynnwood police respond after shooting involving teens Tuesday

A 15-year-old teen boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the groin Tuesday afternoon in Lynnwood, and Lynnwood police are still working to piece together what happened, police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of two gunshots and two juvenile males walking in the 4000 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard, passing something back and forth. The boys heard sirens and took off running, Dickinson said.

When police arrived, they found the 15-year-old collapsed outside JR Furniture. He was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury. A 13-year-old boy with the victim told police that the 15-year-old was shot by someone else. Police brought in a canine team but were unable to track down any additional suspects, Dickinson said.

Police later received a call from the Lynnwood Target store, where employees overheard the 13-year-old talking in the store about the shooting. The employees also stated the boy was possibly armed. Police responding to the Target discovered the 13-year-old had a gun in his pocket, Dickinson said. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center.

Although earlier media reports stated the 15-year-old had the gun in his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the groin, police said they are working to determine if that actually occurred. “We don’t know if he [the 13-year-old] shot his buddy or if the buddy shot himself,” Dickinson said.

Meanwhile, police said that when they arrived at Harborview to interview the 15-year-old, they found him trying to leave and discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

“We’re still looking for new evidence, still trying to find video footage to ensure what really happened,” Dickinson said. Police “don’t have any evidence this was an assault,” he added.

“Our biggest concern is that there are kids out there carrying guns,” Dickinson said. “We’re thankful that no one was injured.”