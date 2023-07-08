Lynnwood police respond to dozens of fireworks calls July 4-5

Countywide and city fireworks bans didn’t stop neighborhoods in Lynnwood from experiencing large and noisy displays into the early-morning hours of July 5.

Lynnwood police said they received 55 fireworks-related calls from 2 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5. Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said those 55 calls were included in the total of 331 police calls for other incidents during that time period.

Here’s a summary of fireworks complaints that Lynnwood received and their disposition of them:

– 12 fireworks calls were marked as “gone on arrival,” meaning police didn’t find anyone when responding to the call.

– 17 were described as patrol information, which means that officers were dealing with other calls or multiple reports of the same call at the same time it was reported.

– 9 were settled by contact, meaning contact was made with someone by phone or in person, and the situation was resolved.

– 17 resulted in police issuing written or verbal warnings.

No citations were issued, McKay said.