Lynnwood police respond to report of woman with gunshot wound

Police responded to the area of 200th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West in Lynnwood early Tuesday evening following a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

According to Lynnwood police, the woman received a non-life threatening “grazing gunshot wound.” Her male partner, who was intoxicated, was taken into custody for reckless endangerment.

Detectives are following up because there was conflicting information at the scene, ranging from the gun going off when the suspect was cleaning it to the gun discharging and striking the woman when she was playing with it.