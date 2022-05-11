Lynnwood police searching for suspect involved in Tuesday night shooting of teen

Lynnwood police are looking for at least one suspect involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old Lynnwood boy Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Sean Doty, the boy who was shot was among a group of four juveniles who were walking near 186th Place Southwest and Highway 99. A vehicle, later described as a dark SUV with a loud exhaust, pulled up next to them as they were walking. A subject inside the vehicle fired at least one round at the group, hitting the 14-year-old in the arm.

The victim was transported to Providence in Everett and was treated for the gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating what prompted the gunfire.

Anyone with possible information about this crime is asked to call Detective Reorda at 425-670-5622. Or you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.