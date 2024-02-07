Lynnwood police searching for three men accused of stealing $2,878 worth of liquor

Posted: February 6, 2024 0
The suspects in the liquor theft. (Photos courtesy Lynnwood Police Department)

Lynnwood police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men accused of stealing liquor Feb. 1 from the Neighborhood Walmart in the 17200 block of Highway 99. 

In what police refer to as a case of organized retail theft, the men broke into a locked display rack and stole $2,878 worth of alcohol. Those with information about the men are asked to contact detectives at 425-670-5628.

