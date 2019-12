The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking help locating a missing woman in her 70s with dementia.

Christine King, who also goes by “Karen,” was reported to have last been seen walking away from 56th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. According to police, she is believed to be wearing brown lace-up boots with butterflies, blue jeans, a thermal top with snowflakes, a purple winter coat and possibly a purple stocking cap.

If spotted, call 911.