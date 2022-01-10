Lynnwood police seek public’s help locating truck involved in hit-and-run

Lynnwood police traffic collision investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who struck a 63-year-old Mukilteo man on Olympic View Drive near 178th Place Southwest Dec. 22.

According to police, the victim was on a bicycle and the truck hit him from behind, paused for a moment, and then sped off northbound on Olympic View Drive. A witness driving behind the suspect vehicle stopped to help the cyclist and call 911.

The cyclist’s injuries were serious, police said, noting he sustained multiple broken bones. “Thanks to the Good Samaritan who stopped to render aid,” said police spokesperson Joanna Small, “we were able to get this description of the suspect vehicle: a late 1980s to early 1990s dark green Ford F-150 or 250 with “FORD” stamped across the tailgate. There is likely some damage to the passenger-side headlight area as the headlight lens was broken in the collision.”

Anyone with information should contact Officer McQuoid: RMcQuoid@lynnwoodwa.gov.