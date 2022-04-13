Lynnwood police seek public’s help to identify suspects in Daleway Park shooting

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible for the death of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon, who was shot while sitting in his vehicle at Lynnwood’s Daleway Park April 5.

Police said that Bridgmon was an innocent bystander, caught in the middle of an altercation between two teenagers — whom police interviewed — and two unidentified individuals who fled the park in a black sedan after the shooting.

The victim’s family said that Bridgmon enjoyed frequent visits to the park, where he would sit and have coffee.

In an effort to find those responsible, police spokesperson Joanna Small said that detectives have identified, located and contacted a number of witnesses, “but we believe there is an additional witness who may have left the scene in a vehicle. We are asking that person to please come forward and share any relevant information they have that could help bring to justice those who senselessly cut Carl Bridgmon’s life short,” Small said.

Police are also asking residents who live in the area of Daleway Park, located at 19015 64th Ave. W., to check their surveillance cameras for images of a black sedan on April between the hours of 1:30 and 2:30p.m.

Those with information about, or video capturing the events surrounding, the shooting should contact Detective Jackie Arnett: 425-670-5669 (does not accept text messages) or jarnett@lynnwoodwa.gov.